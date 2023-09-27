×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Gogo how did you know you had ingulo; the calling?

Episode 4 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

By Staff Reporter - 27 September 2023 - 12:59
Image: Thulani Mbele

How do you know when you are implicated by igulo yeSintu or the Calling? How can you tell that ingulo yesintu “or the calling” is the thing that is happening to you definitively?

Our host, columnist, researcher and trained sangoma Gogo Zipho Dolamo is joined by Mkulu Mkululi Jonas and PhD candidate Sangoma, Gogo Khanyi also known as Nomzamo Ntombela.

In this episode we look at the physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological symptoms or telltale signs of igulo yeSintu or the Calling. We also unpack things to look out for, and where and when to get help. 

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

Gogo have I been scammed is a TimesLIVE production.

PODCAST | 'My family paid R100k to resurrect our loved ones'

Is it possible to bring people back from the dead? Instead of encouraging families to undergo a bereavement process and counselling, some healers ...
Podcast
1 week ago

PODCAST | Gogo, I was scammed nearly R40,000!

The exploitation and victimisation of patients by bogus traditional health practitioners under the guise of giving spiritual help and guidance is the ...
Podcast
1 month ago

Latest

Latest Videos

SIU sells Hamilton Ndlovu's House For R7.1 Million
'Not far from dealing final blow in the AKA murder case' says Bheki Cele in ...