PODCAST | Gogo how did you know you had ingulo; the calling?

How do you know when you are implicated by igulo yeSintu or the Calling? How can you tell that ingulo yesintu “or the calling” is the thing that is happening to you definitively?

Our host, columnist, researcher and trained sangoma Gogo Zipho Dolamo is joined by Mkulu Mkululi Jonas and PhD candidate Sangoma, Gogo Khanyi also known as Nomzamo Ntombela.

In this episode we look at the physical, emotional, spiritual and psychological symptoms or telltale signs of igulo yeSintu or the Calling. We also unpack things to look out for, and where and when to get help.

