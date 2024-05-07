PODCAST |Unpacking the Sassa Mpumalanga ritual incident: What really happened?
Episode 16 | Gogo, have I been scammed?
After the suspension of two Sassa officials accused of performing a clandestine night-time ritual at the government offices, we speak to a seasoned sangoma to clarify all.
By now, we have all seen the video of Sassa officials conducting what appears to be a ritual at their Mpumalanga offices. The footage was captured by CCTV, showing one official holding a snake. It is said that residues of needles and other muthi-like substances were discovered at the offices.
On this episode of Gogo have I been scammed? we will be unpacking the possibilities of what the ritual could be and what it could be used for. I say what it could be, rather than what it is, because we must all be aware that each ritual is charged by the performer’s intentions.
Joining host Gogo Zipho Dolamo in conversation is Mkhulu Manzolwandle, a seasoned sangoma who has much experience in the realms of African spiritual practices.
Mkhulu Manzolwandle not only unpacks what may have happened in the video, but he shares the possible repercussions for occupants of the space, as well as strategies one could use for protection from such impacts.
