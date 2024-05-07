PODCAST |Unpacking the Sassa Mpumalanga ritual incident: What really happened?

By now, we have all seen the video of Sassa officials conducting what appears to be a ritual at their Mpumalanga offices. The footage was captured by CCTV, showing one official holding a snake. It is said that residues of needles and other muthi-like substances were discovered at the offices.

On this episode of Gogo have I been scammed? we will be unpacking the possibilities of what the ritual could be and what it could be used for. I say what it could be, rather than what it is, because we must all be aware that each ritual is charged by the performer’s intentions.