Podcast

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Is the moonshot pact a mission impossible even before launch?

In this episode Rams Mabote takes a look at the convention to sign the moonshot pact of opposition parties.

By Staff Reporter - 17 August 2023 - 14:05
UIM leader Neil de Beer, FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald, Isanco's Zukile Luyenge, the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa, SNP leader Christopher Claasen, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba and DA leader John Steenhuisen have gathered at a national convention in Kempton Park to map out a pact that seeks to unseat the ANC.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa

LISTEN HERE: 

