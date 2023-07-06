×

Podcast

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Mashatile releases an “unfortunate” statement about police violence

In this episode Rams Mabote questions Paul Mashatile’s choice of words after the VIP police drama.

06 July 2023 - 11:43
Deputy president Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

LISTEN HERE: 

UPDATE | Mashatile confirms VIP officers in assault video are his protectors

Deputy president Paul Mashatile's office has confirmed that the men caught on video assaulting civilians are part of his security detail.
News
1 month ago

If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against government — Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned the brutal action by VIP protection officers seen kicking, stomping and dragging vehicle occupants ...
News
4 weeks ago

Will Mashatile's 'skop en donder' guards get away with mild reprimands

No action was taken against a third of cops who were referred for disciplinary processes for misconduct by the police watchdog.
News
1 month ago

