Already have an account?
Sign In
×
We've got news for you.
Register on
SowetanLIVE
at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Register
Sign in
Register
Sign In
Home
News
South Africa
Africa
World
State Capture
Sport
Soccer
Boxing
Cricket
Rugby
Entertainment
Pic of the day
Opinion
Columnists
Letters
S Mag
Culture
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Wellness
Living
Business
Money
BusinessLIVE
Video
Podcast
Light Version
Podcast
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Mashatile releases an “unfortunate” statement about police violence
In this episode Rams Mabote questions Paul Mashatile’s choice of words after the VIP police drama.
06 July 2023 - 11:43
Deputy president Paul Mashatile. File photo.
Image:
Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
LISTEN HERE:
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1328600">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
Subscribe for free future episodes:
iono.fm
|
Spotify
|
PlayerFM
|
Pocket Casts
UPDATE | Mashatile confirms VIP officers in assault video are his protectors
Deputy president Paul Mashatile's office has confirmed that the men caught on video assaulting civilians are part of his security detail.
News
1 month ago
If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against government — Mbalula
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has warned the brutal action by VIP protection officers seen kicking, stomping and dragging vehicle occupants ...
News
4 weeks ago
Will Mashatile's 'skop en donder' guards get away with mild reprimands
No action was taken against a third of cops who were referred for disciplinary processes for misconduct by the police watchdog.
News
1 month ago
Latest
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: South African potholes are ...
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Zandile Khumalo puts up a ...
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Radical Economic ...
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: uShaka iLembe: A story of ...
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Mashatile releases an ...
Related articles
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Edwin Sodi: South Africa’s own Vito ...
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Snakes on the Plane in Poland
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Could Ace Magashule rise from the political ...
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Kabelo Gwamanda: South Africa is indeed ...
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Eusebius McKaiser, the King of Vatiekakie, ...
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: How Prince Mashele moved from a biographer ...
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: 12,5-million unauthorised questions about ...
Latest Videos
Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
Please
click here
to view our site optimised for your device.