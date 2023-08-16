The parties also have the ironing out of values and principles on the agenda, and are set to formulate a broad preliminary to government that will accommodate them all should they reach their desired outcome at the polls.
Anti-ANC agreement, 'broad church' approach and donor funding set to top multiparty convention agenda
The signing of an anti-ANC declaration, opening up the pact to a “broad church” and an approach to government are some of the discussion items set to dominate the multiparty convention seeking to table terms on which to form a coalition.
The opposition party grouping — which consists of the DA, FF Plus, IFP, ActionSA, United Independent Movement (UIM), Spectrum National Party (SNP) and Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco) — are expected to be engaged in two days of deliberations to consider issues that will underpin the basis of their possible pact.
The most contested of them is the suggestion that all pact partners sign an agreement that under no circumstance will they go into bed with the ANC.
This move is understood to be sponsored by parties ActionSA and FF Plus, but has not been completely received by the IFP and DA, who have been accused of having meetings with and cosying up to the possibility of abandoning the grouping for relations with the ANC.
In addition, the parties plan to iron out the rules and guidelines that will govern its members regarding consequence management for members who break the rules.
A highly placed source told TimesLIVE another topical issue was the membership of the pact and whether it would reel in like-minded opposition parties, or be reserved for the seven parties.
ActionSA's Michael Beaumont believes opening the pact to a broad church increases the grouping's chances of receiving the much desired 50 + 1% majority vote in the elections.
However, the DA's John Steenhuisen said their goal can be achieved by appealing to the 14-million unregistered voters to get out to the polls and give the grouping their backing.
TimesLIVE understands the parties are also tasked with walking out of the convention with a new branding of the formation.
Earlier this year, Steenhuisen was accused of jumping the gun when he announced a “moonshot pact” idea that was the culmination of informal talks with some party leaders, therefore giving the perception it was a DA-owned idea.
For unity's sake, the grouping has agreed to drop the “moonshot” name and have tasked the convention with coming up with a new name and brand identity that all parties can take comfort in owning.
The parties also have the ironing out of values and principles on the agenda, and are set to formulate a broad preliminary to government that will accommodate them all should they reach their desired outcome at the polls.
The convention also has the responsibility of identifying a presidential candidate among them who will head their pact and usher them into the Union Buildings, whether the majority party in the grouping takes the lead or it becomes a discussion among the parties.
FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald has made it public that he believes the country is not ready for a white president, deductively leaving the options among SNP's Christopher Claasen, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba, IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa and Isanco's Zukile Luyenge should his view succeed.
What every party remains in agreement with is that the parties should by all means maintain their identities ahead of the polls and campaign to get the biggest possible chunk of votes to help the formation reach its goal after the election.
Despite the unity on this point, they need to outline a campaign framework, what each party is allowed to do and what they're prohibited from, as there is a sentiment that despite vying for individual votes, they need to show South Africans they are united and can work together.
TimesLIVE understands the parties have not yet dealt with the question of independents as catered for by the Electoral Act, and what is to be done by independent candidates who wish to rally behind the same banner of unseating the ruling party under this formation.
Lastly, the political parties are set to deliberate on the issue of funding. There is no shared understanding of how to deal with donors who want to fund the pact rather than individual political parties, so the discussions have to conclude what happens when campaign funds are received and whether they ought to be shared proportionally according to party size or equally.
Essentially, while there is lots to unpack and discuss, a source has insisted the parties have been solidly briefed on their terms and rules of engagement.
As things stand, it seems the possibility of a breakdown and collapse is unlikely as the individual partners are understood to not want to be the ones who break apart the grouping.
The convention is under way, with party leaders engaged in a closed plenary session to table their issues on the agenda. Prof William Gumede is expected to brief the media on the outcomes of the first plenary on Wednesday afternoon.
