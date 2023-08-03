×

Podcast

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: South African potholes are not for the fainthearted

In this episode Rams Mabote gives a 10-Step guide of how to survive potholes in South Africa.

By Staff Reporter - 03 August 2023 - 14:16
Towns all over South Africa have become filled with never ending potholes. Stock photo.
Towns all over South Africa have become filled with never ending potholes. Stock photo.
Image: Christian Delbert/123rf.com

LISTEN HERE: 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts 

