Podcast
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Zandile Khumalo puts up a hilarious fight against defence lawyers
In this episode Rams Mabote looks at the testimony of Zandile Khumalo at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
By
Staff Reporter
-
27 July 2023 - 11:47
Zandile Khumalo was testifying in the trial of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.
Image:
Instagram/ZandiGumede
LISTEN HERE:
<a href="http://iono.fm/e/1336396">Content hosted by iono.fm</a>
Subscribe for free future episodes:
iono.fm
|
Spotify
|
PlayerFM
|
Pocket Casts
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Radical Economic Transformation on show at a Midrand restaurant
In this episode Rams Mabote analyses a R275 000 bill accumulated in less than five hours.
Podcast
2 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: uShaka iLembe: A story of well-toned and sexy people of the 1700s
In this episode Rams Mabote joins the bandwagon on millions who are crazy about uShaka iLembe.
Podcast
3 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Mashatile releases an “unfortunate” statement about police violence
In this episode Rams Mabote questions Paul Mashatile’s choice of words after the VIP police drama.
Podcast
4 weeks ago
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Edwin Sodi: South Africa’s own Vito Corleone
In this episode Rams Mabote traces the powerful hand of Edwin Sodi
Podcast
1 month ago
PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Snakes on the Plane in Poland
In this episode Rams Mabote wonders about the real truth behind the Poland plane saga.
Podcast
1 month ago
