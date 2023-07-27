×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Zandile Khumalo puts up a hilarious fight against defence lawyers

In this episode Rams Mabote looks at the testimony of Zandile Khumalo at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

By Staff Reporter - 27 July 2023 - 11:47
Zandile Khumalo was testifying in the trial of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.
Zandile Khumalo was testifying in the trial of the men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa.
Image: Instagram/ZandiGumede

LISTEN HERE: 

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | PlayerFM | Pocket Casts 

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Radical Economic Transformation on show at a Midrand restaurant

In this episode Rams Mabote analyses a R275 000 bill accumulated in less than five hours.
Podcast
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: uShaka iLembe: A story of well-toned and sexy people of the 1700s

In this episode Rams Mabote joins the bandwagon on millions who are crazy about uShaka iLembe.
Podcast
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Mashatile releases an “unfortunate” statement about police violence

In this episode Rams Mabote questions Paul Mashatile’s choice of words after the VIP police drama.
Podcast
4 weeks ago

PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Edwin Sodi: South Africa’s own Vito Corleone

In this episode Rams Mabote traces the powerful hand of Edwin Sodi
Podcast
1 month ago

PODCAST | TakingTheRamsByTheHorns: Snakes on the Plane in Poland

In this episode Rams Mabote wonders about the real truth behind the Poland plane saga.
Podcast
1 month ago

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Video footage shows armed men entering heist-accused traffic officer’s house
CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni