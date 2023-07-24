Day five of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial which is currently underway in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday began with the defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo reading out statements made by state witness Zandile Khumalo.
He read from the statements made on October 27 2014, November 6 2014 and February 10 2018 in which Khumalo recounted the events of the night when the soccer star had been killed.
Nxumalo put to Khumalo that she had not mentioned how she froze when trying to call for help or how her neighbours – the Phiris – were crying after she had asked them for help and also said that Khumalo had not given detailed descriptions of the alleged intruders. Khumalo had however mentioned all these points in court.
“You told this court that you couldn’t hit one of the suspects with the crutch because you were short. But in your statement, you say you hit one of them in the head,” Nxumalo said to which Khumalo replied: “What I meant was that I tried to hit.”
“You also remember that in your evidence in chief, you told the court that you could not be in a position to give a description of the firearm that was in possession of the first intruder,” Nxumalo asked Khumalo who confirmed that she had said that to the court.
Defence lawyer attempts to rubbish Zandile Khumalo's testimony
'Meyiwa was shot by someone in house, not by intruder'
SMSs reveal Kelly wanted out of relationship with Meyiwa and was troubled by his mom's media talk
“What you said was that it was a bit darkish. Do you remember that?” he asked before she agreed.
Nxumalo proceeded to state that in one of her statements, Khumalo was able to say one of the intruders had pulled the "hammer" of the firearm.
“I have no control over what police write,” Khumalo responded.
Nxumalo then put it to Khumalo that she was shifting the goalposts to blame the police.
“Well, that’s what you say. I’m here to tell the truth,” she responded.
Khumalo grilled over her interview with TV channel
Khumalo was then cross-examined based on an SMS that Longwe had allegedly sent to Mthokozisi Thwala saying that Meyiwa had been shot in front of them.
“He is suggesting he (Longwe) was there. But you said Longwe ran out,” Nxumalo said.
“He will come here to tell the court. I can’t speak on behalf of him. Call Longwe. I am here for myself, not Longwe Twala,” Khumalo said.
After identifying more discrepancies and cross-examining Khumalo on them, Nxumalo said that he came to the conclusion that there was no robbery that took place.
“I put it to you, the evidence which is not consistent in your statements and what you said in court suggests there was no robbery. The deceased was shot by one of the people in the house,” Nxumalo said.
The trial continues.
