Watch your tone when you talk to me, Khumalo tells defence lawyer

Emotions ran high in the Pretoria high court yesterday as state witness Zandile Khumalo continued with her testimony in the murder trial of football star Senzo Meyiwa.
During cross-examination, defence lawyer Zithulele Nxumalo pointed to discrepancies between Khumalo's previous statements and her testimony in court. The singer told the court that she was not happy with Nxumalo’s tone towards her.
Nxumalo also said that he was not impressed with how she had been answering questions.
“Ma’am, may I ask that you stop giving this court long-wired answers and just stick to what you are being asked. I asked you a simple question: Whether the said person [suspect] is among the ones arrested, yes or no,” Nxumalo told Khumalo.
“May I please say something? Sir, please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife. I am someone else’s wife. Watch your tone and never raise it when you speak to me,” Khumalo shot back before judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng intervened.
“Let’s respect this court, please. This is not the decorum of this court. Let’s resume,” Mokgoathleng said before Nxumalo could respond.
However, Nxumalo told the court that he was now feeling intimidated by the witness, while Khumalo said she was also intimidated by the advocate. After a brief back-and-forth between the two, the cross-examination continued.
Nxumalo later read out a statement that was made by Khumalo’s sister, Kelly Khumalo, previously. He then asked Khumalo questions based on her sister’s statement, to which she refused to answer.
“That I am in no position to answer because Kelly is still alive. If there are things that I cannot answer then you have the right to call her so she may answer for herself,” Khumalo said.
As Nxumalo continued to read more paragraphs from Kelly’s statement, the state revealed that they had not intended on calling her to testify in the trial. The defence then said it would bring an application to call her to court.
Court was then adjourned for lunch and upon resuming, another defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo, cross-examined Khumalo about a second docket that had been opened.
“Were you aware of this letter or the existence of the second docket?” Mshololo asked Khumalo, who responded by saying no.
After the state objected by stating that the information was not relevant, Mshololo continued to state why the docket had been opened.
“This docket was opened because of the evidence which shows that you, as well as those who were in the house, are suspects in this case. A decision has not been finalised and it will depend on the findings of this trial,” she said.
The trial will resume on Tuesday at 10am.
Watch your tone when you talk to me, Khumalo tells defence lawyer
Emotions high as Meyiwa trial continues
Image: Antonio Muchave
