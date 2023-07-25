Day six of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw singer Zandile Khumalo’s interview with eNCA taking centre stage yet again.
This time, defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo requested for the interview to be played in court before cross-examining Khumalo about what she had said about Meyiwa’s mother.
“Miss Khumalo, I just want to get clarity on what you said there when you said the deceased’s mother went to get umuthi wes’chitho [traditional medicine],” Mshololo asked.
“It’s what she said on the Netflix special. I was also quoting what she was saying on Netflix,” Khumalo responded.
Mshololo also confirmed whether Khumalo believes that Meyiwa’s wife or girlfriend should be the initial suspects.
“I said that considering that whoever the particular person’s position is – whether the person would have been married or not,” she responded.
Defence lawyer requests TV interview be played before cross-examining Khumalo
‘I just want to get clarity on what you said there’
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Day six of the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial saw singer Zandile Khumalo’s interview with eNCA taking centre stage yet again.
This time, defence lawyer, Zandile Mshololo requested for the interview to be played in court before cross-examining Khumalo about what she had said about Meyiwa’s mother.
“Miss Khumalo, I just want to get clarity on what you said there when you said the deceased’s mother went to get umuthi wes’chitho [traditional medicine],” Mshololo asked.
“It’s what she said on the Netflix special. I was also quoting what she was saying on Netflix,” Khumalo responded.
Mshololo also confirmed whether Khumalo believes that Meyiwa’s wife or girlfriend should be the initial suspects.
“I said that considering that whoever the particular person’s position is – whether the person would have been married or not,” she responded.
Watch your tone when you talk to me, Khumalo tells defence lawyer
Mshololo then tried to argue that Meyiwa’s wife, Mandisa, had no motive since there was no evidence that she had acrimony towards Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo. However, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng objected and reminded the court how Zandile Khumalo had testified that Mandisa had assaulted Kelly at the hospital shortly after Meyiwa was killed.
Court was then adjourned and upon resuming, the interview was played again as per Mshololo’s request. Judge Mokgoatlheng then asked what the importance of the TV interview was to which the state prosecutor, George Baloyi, responded by saying the state is doubtful of its impact in the case.
“I think it serves two purposes. Firstly, it is a real exhibit that there was this interview between the witness and an eNCA journalist. Secondly, maybe it is documentary evidence of that interview but as to its importance, we really have serious doubts,” Baloyi said.
Mokgoatlheng then asked Mshololo to explain the importance of the interview once she had completed cross-examining the witness about it.
The trial continues.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos