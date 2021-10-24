‘I’m a living example to the youth’: Noxolo Grootboom honoured by Rhodes University doctorate

“Today I feel like I am a living example to the youth.”

These are the words of veteran broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom after being bestowed with an honorary doctorate at Rhodes University.

Noxolo, who read her last news bulletin on March 30 to a whopping 3.8-million viewers, was honoured for her significant promotion of national pride and culture through her journalistic career over 37 years.

“I feel speechless. I am out of words to thank Rhodes University for the honour bestowed on me. Each event in my life is a life lesson that cannot be explained,” said Noxolo.

“I had minimal opportunities to further my studies and it seemed as if my dreams about my future were perishing. Today, Rhodes University teaches me hope is always ignited when it seems as though your dreams are perishing. When that hope is ignited, it leads you to a new dream. Today I feel like I am a living example to the youth.”

Noxolo also expressed her sincere gratitude to isiXhosa, saying: “I would have failed if I did not express my sincere gratitude to my home language. I am being honoured because of isiXhosa.”