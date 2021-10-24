South Africa

Death toll in Kagiso shooting rises to seven as police hunt for gunman

24 October 2021 - 14:50
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An ANC councillor candidate in the eThekwini municipality was shot and killed on Friday. Stock image.
An ANC councillor candidate in the eThekwini municipality was shot and killed on Friday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

The death toll in the shooting in Kagiso on the West Rand has risen to seven, after one of the injured people died of his injuries in hospital, police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said police in Gauteng responded to a shooting incident on Saturday which left six people dead and four injured in Tshepisong, Kagiso.

She said a lone gunman entered a house and shot the owner and his girlfriend as well as a neighbour.

“As he was moving out of the house, he started shooting randomly. That resulted in two more people certified dead on the scene and two dying in hospital.

“The street was busy as there was a wedding celebration nearby,” Muridili said.

She said four others were injured and taken to hospital.

Muridili said from witness accounts, police are looking for one gunman.

“We do not at this stage know the identity of the alleged killer. The motive will be determined by investigations,” Muridili said.

TimesLIVE

Lone gunman kills six people at house on West Rand

Police in Gauteng confirmed a shooting incident on Saturday in Kagiso on Gauteng's West Rand which left six people - four men and two women - dead.
News
6 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
What you need to know about SA's vaccine rollout