Iconic Xhosa newsreader started out at SABC as typist
Noxolo overwhelmed by the love she gets as she retires
Seasoned Xhosa newsreader Noxolo Grootboom, who hung up her mic yesterday after serving the SABC for almost four decades, says retirement will afford her enough time to spend quality time with her family.
Grootboom joined the SABC in December 1983 as a typist in the dubbing department that was responsible for dubbing the speech of American television shows and translate them into different African languages...
