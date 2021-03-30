Partial ban on Easter booze sales as SA remains on lockdown level 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced yet another booze ban amid fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections — but this time it will affect off-site consumption only, and will last four days.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday night, Ramaphosa said the latest ban covered the upcoming long weekend only, from Good Friday to Easter Monday. The ban applies only to sales for off-site consumption.

“Given the role of alcohol in fuelling reckless behaviour, we will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. To this end, the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption will be prohibited this coming Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Just those four days.

“On-site sales at restaurants, shebeens and bars will be allowed, but this will be according to licensing conditions and also to the limitations of time, up until 11pm,” said Ramaphosa.