'Use your instincts': Zizo Tshwete advises on tackling tough situations

While many South Africans are trying their level best to keep a normal routine during the coronavirus lockdown, media personality Zizo Tshwete has encouraged fans to learn from their mistakes in order to grow.

Zizo explained that people feel they are losing control of their lives due to the current Covid-19 outbreak and lockdown.

“The thought stemmed from you being in control of certain things that happen in your life or responses you have towards those things,” she said.

“There are certain things that are not in our control, but the one thing I've found helpful is looking at what has passed, assessing what I could've done and wanted to do differently and basically using that as a lesson for my path going forward.”