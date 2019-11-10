Pic of The Day

WATCH | Here's how Zodwa Wabantu kickstarts her day

By Nonhlanhla Msibi - 10 November 2019 - 09:36
Zodwa Wabantu gives tips on how to have a good morning and stay hydrated.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

Queen of vosho Zodwa Wabantu gets her morning off to a great start by "drinking water and minding her own business". 

She took to Instagram to post a video encouraging fans to always wake up with a positive attitude. 

Also, can we just talk about how madam is just out here in a bikini on a random morning. 

She said that having a positive attitude all the time is her way of sticking it to haters, who constantly try and pull her down. 

But not today Satan! 

