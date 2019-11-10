WATCH | Here's how Zodwa Wabantu kickstarts her day
Queen of vosho Zodwa Wabantu gets her morning off to a great start by "drinking water and minding her own business".
She took to Instagram to post a video encouraging fans to always wake up with a positive attitude.
Also, can we just talk about how madam is just out here in a bikini on a random morning.
She said that having a positive attitude all the time is her way of sticking it to haters, who constantly try and pull her down.
But not today Satan!
