PICS | Bonang's Miss SA outfits were everything! We can't get enough
When she was not trending for her hit reality series, Bonang Matheba was slaying all over social media for her impeccable looks at the 60th Miss South Africa stage on Sunday at the Sun Arena, Times Square Casino in Pretoria.
As part of her hosting duties, Matheba made her royal presence felt through an ensemble of looks throughout the night.
The queen bee showed her playful side with this Odd Commodities head piece which complimented the fantasy of her Fouad Sark gown.
Her royal blue Fouad Sark look was super glam with dramatic shoulders and matching Helen Yarmak drop earrings.
The fantasy remained with her third Fouad Sark gown, the splash of purple and nudes made this gown demure and sexy at the same time.
Matheba was stunning in this geometric Steven Khali's floor length dress with gold, white and black that accentuated her fabulous physique.
