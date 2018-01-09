"I have learnt so much from these experiences and I will change my approach this year. I am no longer going to hide who I really am. The hardest paths to walk are the ones that pay off in the end and I am going to put in the work to make sure I am valued properly."

Besides the two shows‚ Denise also featured on M-Net's Wedding Bashers and MTV's Ridiculousness Africa. She said both shows were highlights for her and allowed her to express herself in a unique way.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year‚ Denise said she had grown and taken on more mature TV presenting gigs.

"In your career you have to constantly grow. You have to allow yourself to be better and more than you were before. It is important for people to see a different side of you. I am a woman and I am getting older. There are a number of things that I want to branch out into‚ to reach the next goal‚" Denise said.