Meek Mill is heading to SA and Mzansi is freaking out

By Kyle Zeeman - 24 May 2019 - 09:26
Rapper Meek Mill is coming to Mzansi.
Image: Drew Hallowell/Getty Images/AFP

After what seemed like an eternity of speculation, it has finally been confirmed that rapper Meek Mill is heading to Mzansi.

Meek will be headed to SA next month as part of the Castle Lite Unlocks festival at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

He will perform on the first day of the festival on June 17, with Post Malone scheduled to perform in the same venue on June 18.

They will be joined by US radio host Sway Calloway of Sway in the Morning fame.

Local stars expected to perform at the festival include A-Reece, Rouge, J Molley, Shane Eagle and Cassper Nyovest.

In fact, Cassper even offered to make Meek's dream of a "big concert in Africa"" happen after the US rapper took to Twitter in March to hint at an SA show.

While many thought Meek would have been announced in the festival's first round of lineup reveals, they were excited to see the star finally heading to SA.

They flooded social media in reaction.

