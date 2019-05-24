Abuse knows no boundaries; must be frowned upon
Since the dawn of the 1994 democracy, we have heard of many campaigns against women abuse.
But women also have the bravery to inflict physical pain on men.
There are wives, for example, who victimise their spouses for losing their jobs.
This is due to the fact that their male partners could no longer put food on the table and pay the bills. And others assault men because they can't let go of their exes.
A few days ago, my partner and I went to the local clinic for a child's check-up. Unfortunately, the former girlfriend he has a child with showed up at the health centre.
My man's former girlfriend caused such a scene when she punched my boyfriend in the face right in front of other patients.
The ex-lover explained that she assaulted him because he did not spend quality time with his five-year-old son during the Easter holidays.
Physical abuse knows no boundaries; it can happen to anybody regardless of gender.
In SA, when a man hits a woman it is called "taking advantage of the physically weak". But when a woman does the same thing it is perceived as "one of those things".
We need to change our mindsets and campaign against men abuse.
Men are also human beings and therefore have feelings just like the opposite sex.
In reality, the battle against physical abuse only empowers and promotes the feminine gender, as it is considered domestic violence.
Fatima Julius, Florida