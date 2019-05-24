Abuse knows no boundaries; must be frowned upon

Since the dawn of the 1994 democracy, we have heard of many campaigns against women abuse.

But women also have the bravery to inflict physical pain on men.

There are wives, for example, who victimise their spouses for losing their jobs.

This is due to the fact that their male partners could no longer put food on the table and pay the bills. And others assault men because they can't let go of their exes.

A few days ago, my partner and I went to the local clinic for a child's check-up. Unfortunately, the former girlfriend he has a child with showed up at the health centre.

My man's former girlfriend caused such a scene when she punched my boyfriend in the face right in front of other patients.