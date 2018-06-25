The three moments you need to see from the BET Awards
The much awaited 2018 BET Award happened on June 24 and while South African favourites like Distruction Boyz and Cassper Nyovest did not win in their categories, it was Sjava who took a win for Mzansi.
The Impilo rapper took to the stage to accept his award which was presented earlier that day. The theme for the day was Blackanda and Sjava was winning in his signature umqhele and ibheshu with a leopard print amambatha on his shoulders.
We couldn't help but notice three other winning moments from the main awards show that were truly unforgettable.
Meek Mill makes a comeback
It feels like it was just yesterday that Meek Mill was released from jail and promised to make a musical comeback. The BET Awards stage became the rapper's platform of choice and he certainly delivered. Mill performed his track, Stay Woke, which criticised the criminal justice system in the States.
Meek Mill's performance saw the stage transformed to a street corner as police began to arrest the people and saw them behind bars. The emotionally charged performance also featured contemporary R&B singer, Miguel.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Meek Mill performance without a little bit of debate, the Amen rapper wore a sweater with the face of controversial rapper XXXTentacion who was recently shot dead last week.
Wake up and get into this Meek Mill performance featuring Miguel. Stay Woke!
Nicki Minaj was queen of the stage
If you thought Nicki Minaj was about to perform the latest tracks from her new album just once, you thought wrong. Minaj took to the stage twice performing three of her latest singles. As part of her Chun-Li performance she came out in an all black kimono and Japanese set.
Her second performance for Rich Sex was a for lot more raunchy and her third was true to her Barbie persona as she rode in on a pink horse for Big Bank featuring Big Sean, YG and 2 Chainz.
Jamie Foxx and Donald Glover have a moment
Jamie Foxx and Donald Glover have much in common; they have both made a mark as both actors and musicians. At the BET Awards, Foxx could not help himself by getting not only the crowd but Glover to join in on an acapella version of This is America. The mini jam session also saw Foxx show off his beat boxing skills.
.@DonaldGlover will forever be the GOAT. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/c61CSuiHpo— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018