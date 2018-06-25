The three moments you need to see from the BET Awards

We couldn't help but notice three other winning moments from the main awards show that were truly unforgettable.

Meek Mill makes a comeback

It feels like it was just yesterday that Meek Mill was released from jail and promised to make a musical comeback. The BET Awards stage became the rapper's platform of choice and he certainly delivered. Mill performed his track, Stay Woke, which criticised the criminal justice system in the States.

Meek Mill's performance saw the stage transformed to a street corner as police began to arrest the people and saw them behind bars. The emotionally charged performance also featured contemporary R&B singer, Miguel.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Meek Mill performance without a little bit of debate, the Amen rapper wore a sweater with the face of controversial rapper XXXTentacion who was recently shot dead last week.