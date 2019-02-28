Amanda Black and Nasty C to rep SA at the Essence Festival in New Orleans
The upcoming Essence Festival will have the very best of SA represented in New Orleans this year and songbird Amanda Black can't wait to be a part of it.
The Amazulu hitmaker took to her social media pages this week to share the news with her fans.
“Guys! I am so excited!” Amanda wrote with crying and heart emojis.
She also congratulated herself for holding on to her dreams against all odds.
“The cloud I’m on. Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Don’t ever limit your dreams. It’s the expectations you need to look out for. But don’t dream small. You are not small.”
Amanda will share the stage with other SA musos like Nasty C, Celeste Ntuli and Tellaman.
Essence Festival uses the event as an opportunity to showcase African talent on a large scale. Something that our local talent clearly deserve.