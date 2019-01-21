Pic of The Day

Sizakele Manonga gushes over her bae George Lebese

By Karishma Thakurdin - 21 January 2019
George Lebese and Sizakele Manonga are #lovegoals.
Image: Instagram/Sizakele Manonga

After rekindling their romance just months ago, soccer star George Lebese and Sizakele are totally smitten with each other. 

After months of swirling rumours, the lovebirds confirmed that they had found their way back to each other in October last year. 

And since then they haven't been shy to let the world know they're on cloud nine. 

"My old flex will forever be my new flex," Sizakele captioned one of their latest snaps. 

#LoveWins 

My Old Flex will FOREVER be my NEW FLEX.

Taking to Instagram last year, George shared a picture of them at a wedding together with a heartfelt caption. 

"If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together," he wrote. 

George and Sizakele went through a nasty public split 2015. 

