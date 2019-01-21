Sizakele Manonga gushes over her bae George Lebese
After rekindling their romance just months ago, soccer star George Lebese and Sizakele are totally smitten with each other.
After months of swirling rumours, the lovebirds confirmed that they had found their way back to each other in October last year.
And since then they haven't been shy to let the world know they're on cloud nine.
"My old flex will forever be my new flex," Sizakele captioned one of their latest snaps.
Taking to Instagram last year, George shared a picture of them at a wedding together with a heartfelt caption.
"If two hearts are meant to be together, no matter how long it takes, how far they go, how tough it seems, fate will bring them together," he wrote.
George and Sizakele went through a nasty public split 2015.