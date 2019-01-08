George Lebese looking at making move back to Chiefs

Want-away Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese is still expected to leave the club during the current transfer window.

Lebese, 29, has hinted at a return to former club Kaizer Chiefs, but has also been linked with Cape Town City and Bloemfontein Celtic. But a source at the Citizens said Lebese's name has not come out in discussions over the possibility of luring him to the Mother City. "His name has not been mentioned even once, but you never know. Let's wait and see."

During a recent question-and -answer session on his Instagram account, Lebese admitted he would welcome a return to Naturena, where he spent nine years before switching to Chloorkop.

The Mamelodi-born midfielder has not played a single minute for the Brazilians this season.

He joined the Tshwane side in August 2017 on a three-year deal.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane recently said that the player was free to leave, citing his inability to break into the starting 11.

Meanwhile, further movements are expected at other PSL clubs in this transfer window, which closes on January 31 at midnight. Chiefs are still linked with Ugandan international striker Emmanuel Okwi, who turns out for Tanzanian side Simba SC. It's been reported that a deal has been agreed.

Rivals Orlando Pirates are thought to be chasing Zimbabwean goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani, who plays for Dynamos in his home country.

Log leaders Bidvest Wits are expected to sign Thandani Ntshumayelo, who's been training with them for the past few months after his drug ban was lifted.

It seems Chippa United are interested in signing Botswana international Mpho Kgaswane, who had to make way at Baroka because of a foreign quota rule.