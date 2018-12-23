George Lebese free to leave Mamelodi Sundowns‚ says Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says the club will not stand in the way of want-away midfielder George Lebese if the player wants to leave.

Lebese joined hometown club Sundowns from rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a highly publicised move in August last year but the midfielder has struggled to establish himself at Chloorkop.

Mosimane said he respects and understands why Lebese wants to leave Sundowns.

“He is struggling to get into the team and that is a fact guys‚” said Mosimane after Sundowns beat Ahli Benghazi 4-0 to qualify for the group stages of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

“I respect and I understand that he wants to move because I don’t want to kill his career.

"If we can make sure that he can move on‚ why not.