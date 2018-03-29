Saftas gong further shines Lerato Kganyago's flourishing TV career

TV and radio supernova Lerato Kganyago is still trying to come down to earth after her big win this past weekend at the South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

On a cool autumn day, she arrives for her interview with Time Out just 30 minutes after wrapping up her Metro FM radio show. When she takes off her over-sized Tom Ford shield sunglasses, I'm greeted by her radiant natural beauty - with barely a scrap of makeup.

She looks relaxed in a hooded military jacket and a simple pair of stonewashed jeans. Before I know it Kganyago is curled up on a sofa and we are chit-chatting the Tuesday afternoon away like a pair of old friends.

She is reminiscing about her triumphant weekend in Sun City, after her formidable win for Best TV Presenter at the Saftas. She scooped a Golden Horn for her work on SABC 1 music show Live Amp, beating the likes of Tumi Morake and Siv Ngesi.

"It still feels so unreal. I guess because it's my first Safta. Every time I go home and I see it right there next to the TV, I go: 'What's that?'," she gushes.

"You won't miss it if you walk into my place. It's just a reminder of how far I have come.

"It was such an emotional night for me. I think I took for granted the love people have for me. So, this was a sort of confirmation," says Kganyago.