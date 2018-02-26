Stream ‘Becoming Mrs Jones’ and other hot local series on Showmax
Showmax is now available for R49 a month for DStv Compact subscribers
Showmax, the streaming TV service that gives you access to the best entertainment out there for just R99 per month, is offering DStv Compact subscribers the chance to save R50 on their Showmax subscription by adding Showmax to their monthly DStv bill. Find out how here »
With Showmax, watch what you want, when you want, and say goodbye to ad breaks and week-long waits between episodes of your favourite shows. It’s TV on demand, wherever you are. All you need is a subscription and a device that can connect to the internet – a smartphone, tablet, laptop, gaming console, connected DStv Explora or smart TV.
What to watch on Showmax
There are thousands of series, movies and kids’ shows. We’ve picked some fan favourites to get you started.
From Rich Kids to Comedy Central Roasts, Showmax has a huge catalogue of South African series and movies. Check out the full catalogue here »
Becoming Mrs Jones
Cassper Nyovest: Fill Up the Dome
Wonderboy for President
Point of Order
Comedy Central Roast of Kenny Kunene
iNumber Number
Tali’s Wedding Diary (Showmax Original)
Showmax launched its first Showmax Original in December and has more in the pipeline. Last year, Showmax was also the co-producer of iNumber Number, and all episodes of the hit series are available to stream.
Look out for other international series that launched first on Showmax, including The Deuce, Mr Robot, Harlots and Younger, and catch hit HBO series such as Insecure, Ballers, Billion and Game of Thrones.
Click here to add Showmax to your DStv subscription. DStv Premium subscribers get full access to Showmax at no additional cost. DStv Compact subscribers get full access for R49 per month.
Don’t have DStv? Sign up for the 14-day free trial.
This article was paid for by Showmax.