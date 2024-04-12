×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | State not responsible for providing free sanitary pads

12 April 2024 - 13:55
File photo.
File photo.
Image: vectorpouch/123rf

I am sure many countries in the world are wondering just what kind of people are South Africans. Are we spoilt brats? We expect the government to provide free housing, free water and electricity, free meals for schools, free education and even free sanitary pads which are needed only once a month?

I don’t know how much they cost but really, must the government be held accountable for a natural physiological occurrance that affects every woman in the world. Really?

How many countries in the world would expect their governments to provide all women of childbearing age with sanitary pads? It is a ridiculous and embarrassing call. The government has far better issues of national importance to worry about. Please, the world is watching, let us not make ourselves a laughing stock. Enough about this cry for free sanitary pads. A better approach that could be encouraged is the one that is practised by those who opt to climb Kilimanjaro for the purpose of providing free sanitary pads.

Can’t we show a little sympathy for our struggling bankrupt government?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

READER LETTER | Lesufi's job creation programme inspires hope

The last-minute launch of massive programmes to address unemployment issues, such as the department of labour employment activation programme in ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | SA needs a leader of Mbeki's calibre

Thabo Mbeki's leadership was extremely solid to an extent that he laid a foundation for a better SA.
Opinion
2 days ago

READER LETTER | Mokonyane silent since Zuma's shenanigans

What now, dear "Mama Action" Nomvula Mokonyane? Are you still defending Jacob Zuma with your bums as you repeatedly boast that you and other ANC ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack