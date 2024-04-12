I am sure many countries in the world are wondering just what kind of people are South Africans. Are we spoilt brats? We expect the government to provide free housing, free water and electricity, free meals for schools, free education and even free sanitary pads which are needed only once a month?
I don’t know how much they cost but really, must the government be held accountable for a natural physiological occurrance that affects every woman in the world. Really?
How many countries in the world would expect their governments to provide all women of childbearing age with sanitary pads? It is a ridiculous and embarrassing call. The government has far better issues of national importance to worry about. Please, the world is watching, let us not make ourselves a laughing stock. Enough about this cry for free sanitary pads. A better approach that could be encouraged is the one that is practised by those who opt to climb Kilimanjaro for the purpose of providing free sanitary pads.
Can’t we show a little sympathy for our struggling bankrupt government?
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | State not responsible for providing free sanitary pads
Image: vectorpouch/123rf
