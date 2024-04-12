×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

EFF SG Marshall Dlamini found guilty of assault GBH

Secretary-general convicted for hitting a police officer in the face in 2019

12 April 2024 - 13:40
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and EFF leader Julius Malema address the media in August 2023. File photo.
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and EFF leader Julius Malema address the media in August 2023. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm for assaulting a parliament police officer in 2019.

Dlamini was caught on video hitting Parliamentary Protection Services (PPS) member W/O Johan Carstens in the face during the state of the nation address (Sona) in February 2019. The attack broke the officer’s glasses and he suffered facial injuries.

In his defence, Dlamini told the court he was protecting EFF leader Julius Malema from “possible assassination threats”.

The Cape Town regional court found this defence was not acceptable. Dlamini was further found guilty of malicious damage to property for breaking Carsten’s glasses.

The matter has been postponed to May 31 for sentencing.

The EFF said at the time there was a plan by “right-wing groups who had infiltrated the PSS to take out” Malema during the Sona. 

According to the party, this was an attempt to tackle its call for expropriation of land without compensation.

“The hope was that the EFF caucus would be kicked out of the house using parliamentary security. The anticipated evil acts would then be carried out during this moment of chaos.”

TimesLIVE

EFF lambastes Gauteng for failure to pay Nasi iSpani beneficiaries while government claims it is not broke

More than 300 beneficiaries of Gauteng's Nasi iSpani jobs scheme allege they have not been paid, with some saying the province is broke.
News
1 day ago

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected new Ekurhuleni mayor

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is the newly elected mayor of Ekurhuleni.
News
1 day ago

'Coalitions have not rewarded our people': Mbalula reiterates that ANC is not interested in coalitions

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has reiterated that the party is not looking at entering into coalitions, saying several parties are approaching ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Murder accused Nafiz Modack wears a 'Free Palestine' shirt to court
Four bruised and bloodied men charged over Moscow concert attack