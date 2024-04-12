The last-minute launch of massive programmes to address unemployment issues, such as the department of labour employment activation programme in collaboration with Gauteng government, is the final missile for destroying youth unemployment in Gauteng.
Gauteng, under the leadership of premier Panyaza Lesufi, has made major strides to create jobs, particularly for young people.
The employment of 6,000 community safety crime prevention wardens, better known as "Amapanyaza", and 8,000 jobs through the Nasi iSpani initiative and 6,000 youth solar installers, a collaboration between the Gauteng government and Seta, inspires hope to all South Africans.
It is evident that the other eight provinces have not made major efforts to address youth unemployment. Gauteng is doing well under the leadership of Lesufi; he has the golden touch of Midas.
If we had eight other Lesufis as premiers in Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Free State, North West and Northern Cape, the war on youth unemployment in SA could be near completion.
Elias MampaneGaTisane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Lesufi's job creation programme inspires hope
Image: Freddy Mavunda
