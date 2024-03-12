Former president Jacob Zuma is like a bird of bad omen, which needs to be held at arm’s length. Coming close to him has destroyed lives and careers of many. For example, former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and judge John Hlope are a good example.
The biggest loser here is Hlope. This man has been a judge for 29 years and he has nothing to show for it because of his unholy association with the tainted Zuma. He tried to influence constitutional court judges, Chris Jafta and Bess Nkabinde, to decide matters in favour of Zuma in his arms deal case.
Judge John Motata disgraced his office after he lied during his trial and used racial and sexual slurs in the wake of a drunken car crash. To protect judicial independence, judges receive a salary, including medical benefits and a car allowance even after retirement and until they die.
They also receive a once off gratuity payment on retirement, based on a formula that works out to a substantial chunk of their retirement salary. Hlope would have been entitled to a huge gratuity because of his long service – 29 years. Now, as Hlope and Motata are no longer judges, they will lose this entitlement.
I believe it’s now that Hlope and Mkhwebane realise that it was not worth it to sacrifice their careers, reputations and lives for a thankless person like Zuma. The man who enabled, encouraged and immensely benefited from an era of state capture.
It’s true what they say: “When days are dark, friends are few.” Zuma has forgotten about his former loyalists.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Hlophe, Busi's link with Zuma costly
