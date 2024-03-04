READER LETTER | Current administration is very disappointing

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa can stand on the podium and pat himself on the back for the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant, why can't he clarify this issue where if I send a family member who is a recipient of the grant, perhaps R500, the recipient thereafter gets blocked from SRD grant?
Government officials earn millions of rand per annum but still steal the same poor people's R350 with no consequences.
Again, Ramaphosa claims to fight corruption but is surrounded by corrupt people who were fingered by the multi-million-rand Zondo commission, and he is proud to roam around with them.
I had so much trust in you, Ramaphosa, when you succeeded the double-headed Jacob Zuma but you let me down because yours is promise after promise with none being fulfilled. Also, you promised to cut down your bloated cabinet from day one, and years later, nothing is done.
My painful wish is that come May 29, you will regret not taking action.
Koos Machacha, Mpumalanga
