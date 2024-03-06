×

Letters

READER LETTER | Silly season is upon us

06 March 2024 - 14:50
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times/ File photo

Not too long after the dawn of democracy, the mushrooming of charismatic churches and their ever not so godly pastors, prophets, bishops, or whatever designation they bestowed upon themselves, was upon us.

As if that was not enough, those titles were further decorated with doctorates degrees and some with professorship titles for some who could not even write a paragraph on anything.

Now is time for more comedians masquerading as politicians. Chief comedian Jacob Zuma is up from his “death bed” to pick up his spear to lead his MK party, while saying his blood remains green and black.

Really? As if that is not enough, a girl who is famous for displaying what her mama gave her has joined the party and vouched to canvas using her overused wares. Electioneering comes in various forms. Can’t wait for the 2024 elections.

Raletsatsi Makgato, email

