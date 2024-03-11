The cadre deployment discourse has shifted the focus from the bone of contention – deploying cadres to important public positions they neither have qualifications for, nor experience, leading to very serious problems of service delivery, to a general perception that it is a bad policy.
Nothing could be further from the truth. Any government expects loyalty from its deployees, hence the tendency to deploy its own cadres. The problem arises when the government ignores the importance of putting in important positions knowledgeable people who have the necessary training, skills, qualifications and experience to execute their responsibilities to the best of their ability.
Failure to do that will inevitably lead to a dysfunctional government with dire consequences such as the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the ongoing load shedding, the collapse of water and sanitation network, the collapse of state-owned enterprises, the incompetent law enforcement agencies– the list is endless.
That is the essence of the controversy. Done with due consideration of its pros and cons, it is normal practice in most governments.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Cadre deployment works perfectly if done correctly
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
