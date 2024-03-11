×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | Cadre deployment works perfectly if done correctly

11 March 2024 - 14:30
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended the ANC's cadre deployment policy. File photo.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has defended the ANC's cadre deployment policy. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The cadre deployment discourse has shifted the focus from the bone of contention – deploying cadres to important public positions they neither have qualifications for, nor experience, leading to very serious problems of service delivery, to a general perception that it is a bad policy.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Any government expects loyalty from its deployees, hence the tendency to deploy its own cadres. The problem arises when the government ignores the importance of putting in important positions knowledgeable people who have the necessary training, skills, qualifications and experience to execute their responsibilities to the best of their ability.

Failure to do that will inevitably lead to a dysfunctional government with dire consequences such as the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the ongoing load shedding, the collapse of water and sanitation network, the collapse of state-owned enterprises, the incompetent law enforcement agencies– the list is endless.

That is the essence of the controversy. Done with due consideration of its pros and cons, it is normal practice in most governments.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

 

READER LETTER | Public broadcaster SABC must be fair to all parties

The SABC, as a public national broadcaster, please interview all political parties without fear, favour or partiality.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Army must help Joburg reclaim hijacked buildings

In Joburg there are hijacked buildings. The hijackers charge people living in the buildings rent and then keep the money.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Protesting in foreign country is wrong

Ghanaians protesting about their laws in SA is not right. I'm sure they think SA is the headquarters of laws and they will be easily heard.
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
Here are AKA & Tibz' alleged killers: First appearance in Durban court