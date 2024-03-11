×

READER LETTER | Key questions on funding of parties

11 March 2024 - 14:40
Money plays an important role in politics. Cash-strapped political parties fail to attract members and votes.

Some of these parties have good policies that can take the country forward, but due to lack of money, they are disregarded. Political parties need to work closely with business to attract funding.

However, some parties detest business because it’s white owned. They call it white monopoly capital. As a result, they don’t get funding. The pertinent question is: What is the relationship between business, politics and political parties?

For the record, politics affects business. When politics is bad, business is adversely affected. This makes business have a vested interest in politics. On the other hand, political parties need funding to do a lot of things, including campaigning.

So, they need business. By the same token, business needs the government to create a conducive environment for it to thrive. Both need each other. The questions are: what criteria does business use to donate to political parties?

Does it look at party policies or does it just pick them? Does it donate with the intent to influence policy or elections outcome? There are no easy answers. It is clear that political parties need money to run elections and to do a whole lot of things. Those parties that have deep pockets become big players. Sadly, those who don’t have money are disadvantaged. It’s all in the game.

Thabile Mange, Kagiso

