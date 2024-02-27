Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, has shown he is 100% politician, and not a leader or statesman.
A politician’s concern is not about the welfare of the citizens but to the next election. So, Lesufi is using the Nelson Mandela house situation to garner votes for the ANC.
This reminds me of an idiomatic expression that says: “Don’t pick flowers to win the bees.” He has no right to use public money to pay for renovations at Mandela’s private house.
It is wrong to use public funds if the public does not benefit. Why use our hard-earned taxpayers’ money on that house, especially when the owners of the house are caught up in an inheritance battle?
The house was abandoned because of this family feud. If public funds are used for the Mandela house, there needs to be some type of public benefit, such as turning it into an orphanage or a place of safety for abused women and children.
So, instead of wasting our tax money on this wealthy family’s house, Lesufi should use this money to help households headed by children or to help NGOs that are struggling financially.
Of course, we all know that it’s the crazy season of elections, and during this period we are going to witness some crazy publicity stunts from politicians.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Don't use public funds on Nelson Mandela's house
Image: TSHEKO KABASIA/SOWETAN
