READER LETTER | Lesufi and ANC clueless about demands of healthcare

22 February 2024 - 12:03
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivers the 2024 Sopa.
Listening to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi in his state of the province address, telling us that President Cyril Ramaphosa will sign the NHI bill into law and also that the government will buy back 18 private hospitals, to say we are in crisis is an understatement, though I do not have a precise word to describe the situation we find ourselves in.

We are faced with a government that does not know whether it is a democracy or a dictatorship. Since they left this country fighting apartheid, they have never recovered from that spirit of fighting.

Right now, every aspect of healthcare is shattered into pieces and it will take an arm and a leg to restore it to its former glory. His statement about the government buying 18 of the private hospitals, is no different from the dreams of express and cube trains, smart cities and post-apartheid cities in every province, nothing but hallucinations.

In the real world, we have to be practical if we want to succeed. Lesufi has a big crisis. Like all the other provinces, no one ever thought there would come a day when doctors would go out and toyi-toyi against nonemployment with health ministers telling them there is no money to employ them.

They are actually encouraging them to emigrate in search of work abroad. This, while all our health facilities are suffering because of an acute shortage of doctors and other health professionals.

The saddest thing is that our leaders are clueless when it comes to the complexities and demands of healthcare. We can only hope that the outcome of the upcoming elections will provide the answers that this country needs.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

