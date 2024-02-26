MUZI HLENGWA | Collective effort needed to move SA to prosperity

As SA grapples with the high rate of unemployment, particularly among its youth and educated population, the need for action has never been more urgent.
The recent data from Stats SA paints a stark picture: 22,000 fewer individuals employed, exacerbating the already dire situation where millions live below the poverty line, deprived of opportunities and dignity.
The need for urgent action is brought by more issues ranging from the crisis in the logistics sector to declining revenue in key manufacturing and mining sectors. The data from Stats SA paints a concerning picture of slow economic growth, highlighting the need for innovative solutions, visionary leadership and meaningful changes that will place importance on the wellbeing of all South Africans.
Unemployment is not just an economic issue; it’s a social crisis with far-reaching consequences. The correlation between it and social ills like crime, substance abuse and gender-based violence (GBV) is undeniable.
Tackling unemployment isn’t merely about generating jobs; it’s about restoring hope, dignity, and security to millions of lives. It is alarming that the majority of the unemployed are youth and many are graduates.
Among the many challenges there is a glimmer of hope in the recent budget speech. The allocation of R35bn in 2025/26 and R36.7 bn in 2026/27 to extend the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant beyond 2025 for those vulnerable in society is encouraging to help the poor.
In addition, the increases in social grants, including to old age war veterans, disability, care dependency, foster care and child support grants, will provide much-needed relief to millions who rely on these vital lifelines.
It is important that we do not lose sight of the critical issues that continue to plague our nation. The crisis in the logistics sector and the decline in revenue from key sectors are symptoms of deeper systemic problems.
We cannot afford to merely address the symptoms; we must tackle the root causes of economic instability head-on. However, addressing SA’s unemployment crisis requires a collective effort.
Sustainable solutions fostering collaboration between the government, private sector, civil society and communities are needed now more than ever if we are to eradicate the crisis.
Policymakers must implement viable economic policies, invest in education and skills development, and create an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation.
The fight against unemployment is not just about statistics; it’s about transforming lives and building a more inclusive and progressive society. While there are positive aspects from last week’s budget by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, we must hold our government accountable for addressing the many issues facing our nation.
Transparency, accountability and good governance are non-negotiable conditions for progress. It is only through a collective effort that we can push forward to build a SA where dignity, opportunity and prosperity are accessible to all. Let us stand united, driven by a shared vision of a brighter future for our beloved nation.
■ Hlengwa is president of Africa People First
MUZI HLENGWA | Collective effort needed to move SA to prosperity
Image: Ruby-Gay Martin
