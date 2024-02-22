If there is any leader who is able to take insensitivity to hyperbole proportions it is DA leader John Steenhuisen. He has now of late outmatched Julius Malema, who we no longer expect anything positive from him about anyone else expect himself and his EFF.
The DA leader is an intellectual delinquent whose utterances reflect how he feels about the highly historically marginalised black people. His infamous “Dubuli Inyanga” chant at the launch of his DA manifesto can as well be a call for people to mete out violence and hatred on the traditional practitioners who are obviously black people.
I wonder if it is the collective agreement of all DA members to have the black customs, traditions and beliefs to be undermined and should they be in power, which I doubt they will. It was so disgusting to witness how the handful of people, mostly black people cheered as this political moron led them into this stupid chant.
This confirmed how they sheepishly follow him and still believe in an old adage that says “sehlare sa mosotho ke lekgowa” which can be translated as “a black man only does well when a white man is involved”. Steenhuisen’s speeches are surely a political version of eschatological expectations as in the Holy book.
Ben Maserumule, Ward 18
READER LETTER | Steenhuisen undermines black customs, beliefs
Image: Freddy Mavunda
