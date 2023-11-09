ZIZI KODWA | Springboks’ World Cup triumph points the way towards building a winning nation

The Springboks have imprinted their name in the history books by becoming the first men’s national rugby team to win the Rugby World Cup four times.
The Springboks are also the second men’s national rugby team to win the Rugby World Cup twice in a row.
The Springboks’ fourth Rugby World Cup title has captured the imagination and aspirations of South Africans. Significantly, the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup success was not only for SA but for the entire African continent as well. This is seen in the support that has been shown for the Springboks beyond SA’s borders.
The Springboks’ world cup final victory against New Zealand in France sent ripples of joyous celebrations across the oceans right to the tip of the African continent, reverberating and sending our country in jubilation.
We experienced that euphoria when we returned with the team to SA and were met with jubilant crowds. Young and old, black and white, people from all walks of life cheered for our Bokke heroes.
Throngs of people lined up the streets as the Springboks went on a victory tour as a demonstration of their gratitude and appreciation to fans.
We have been with the team at the seat of the government in Tshwane, in Johannesburg, Soweto, parliament in Cape Town, Bonteheuwel, Langa, Durban, East London, Mdantsane, Gompo, Vergenoeg and Duncan Village, as part of the first phase of the team’s Rugby World Cup victory lap.
The leadership of the South African Rugby Union will provide direction on the co-ordination and timelines of the second phase considering that the United Rugby Championship is underway and contractual obligations of the players to their respective clubs.
We thank the entire Springboks team for putting their bodies on the line and all the sacrifices they have made to bring the Rugby World Cup back home. In the Springboks’ victory tour, we have seen just how much this Rugby World Cup victory means to communities, and what it means for the Springboks to celebrate with the millions of people they proudly represent and play for on the rugby field.
Sport plays a critical role in unifying people. We have seen this once again through the support the Springboks enjoy and the way the performances of the Proteas men cricket team at the Cricket World Cup in India have captured the nation’s attention.
We must all throw our weight behind the Proteas men who are flying the nation’s flag at the Cricket World Cup. We would like the Proteas to emulate the example set by the Springboks, by going all the way and coming home with the world cup trophy.
We must galvanise support for our Olympic and Paralympic athletes and continue to mobilise support in advancing women’s sport and grassroots sports development.
As a country we have reached great heights in sport through persuasion and negotiations of how to achieve our transformation goals. We have also done so through the recognition of how sport anchors the edifice upon which we continue to construct social cohesion and nation building.
I call on academics to write about these historic moments in South African sport. I call on creative art practitioners to produce films, songs and documentaries about this moment and the role of sport in nation-building and breaking racial barriers.
In the East London leg of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory tour, I was joined by former sports minister Ngconde Balfour. A champion for transformation in sport, Balfour must have been proud to see a representative Springboks team, led by Siya Kolisi, celebrating with South Africans after winning back-to-back Rugby World Cups.
It is no coincidence that efforts of my predecessors to transform sport have played a critical role in getting us where we are as a country today. We see national teams today which reflect the diversity of our country representing us on national stages.
As much as we state what we have done in the past, we have our eyes fixed on the future. The government is on a campaign to reposition SA as a destination of choice for conference and mega sport events. This is the department of sport, arts and culture’s contribution to the sports economy and to the Economic Recovery and Reconstruction Plan.
It is time to go back to basics through school sport to build a sustainable “winning nation”. This must continue to inspire all of us towards the objectives of a truly non-racial democratic, non-sexist and prosperous country.
It is important for SA to continue the momentum that has been generated by the successes of its elite sports teams this year. Let us continue to celebrate our history-making moments and feats of excellence in sport, while creating opportunities for young people to play and safeguard sport in the country.
Zizi Kodwa is minister of sport, arts and culture
