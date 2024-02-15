In his book: After Dawn, Hope After State Capture, Mcebisi Jonas wrote: “the phenomenon of personality politics in South Africa risks distracting us from finding sustainable solutions to our challenges”.
Over the past 15 years, our politics have been marked by an “anti” sentiment upon which political party leaders have risen (and fallen) – Jacob Zuma was pitched as “anti-Mbeki” and Cyril Ramaphosa as “anti- Zuma”.
We are already witnessing the rise of a new grouping in what is called the MK Pemanating within the ANC, and which is, in essence, anti-Ramaphosa.
The ANC has overplayed ideology over pragmatic solutions, making it a prisoner of an ideological past even when reality shows these have reached their sell-by date. SA needs a leader who can unify us in our diversity, not preach racial hate or ethnic politics.
Dr Amos Sekhaulelo, email
READER LETTER | SA needs a leader who can unify the nation
Image: 123rf
