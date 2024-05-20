Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink claims the DA stands for fiscal responsibility. What about that damning auditor-general report about the DA-led Tshwane metro administration? How many deadlines has his administration missed to provide accurate financial records?
The mantra by Brink and the rest of DA leaders that "where the DA governs, it governs better" is clearly misplaced. It's a burning blue lie and they should never be believed, and to vote for them is the height of delusion unless you love punishment.
What about DA's own cadre deployment which in 2018 was exposed to have appointed Marietha Aucamp into metro administration with a fake BTech degree?
Who sat on her cadre selection panel? One Solly Msimanga, who today is DA's Gauteng premier candidate, and Cilliers Brink.
Shameless!
Thabo Moyane, Soshanguve South
READER LETTER | Brink's fiscal responsibility boast a sham
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
