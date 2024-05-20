Letters

READER LETTER | Brink's fiscal responsibility boast a sham

20 May 2024 - 14:35
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink claims the DA stands for fiscal responsibility. What about that damning auditor-general report about the DA-led Tshwane metro administration? How many deadlines has his administration missed to provide accurate financial records?

The mantra by Brink and the rest of DA leaders that "where the DA governs, it governs better" is clearly misplaced. It's a burning blue lie and they should never be believed, and to vote for them is the height of delusion unless you love punishment.

What about DA's own cadre deployment which in 2018 was exposed to have appointed Marietha Aucamp into metro administration with a fake BTech degree?

Who sat on her cadre selection panel? One Solly Msimanga, who today is DA's Gauteng premier candidate, and Cilliers Brink.

Shameless!

Thabo Moyane, Soshanguve South

READER LETTER | Tragedy could’ve been avoided if state stuck to rules

READER LETTER | Unqualified artisans at the George building site reflect political dysfunction and chaos across SA.
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | SA's small tax base cannot be squeezed more

READER LETTER | Songezo Zibi, we’re not paying a cent more in taxes.
Opinion
4 days ago

READER LETTER | Clarity on Ancestors' Day suggestion needed

READER LETTER | Media reports suggest a call for Ancestors' Day as a holiday is gaining momentum. To what end? Only time will tell.
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy