SOWETAN | Springboks greatness goes beyond the field

As Wayne Barnes blew the final whistle of the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France in Paris on Saturday evening, a roaring cheer reverberated across SA and many parts of the world.
The Springboks had won their historic fourth world cup title.
It has been months of a tumultuous but courageous campaign for world glory by our boys in the green and gold.
In recent weeks, millions of South Africans lived on the edge of their seats, watching heart-stopping moments of sheer grit as Siya Kolisi’s men laid their bodies on the line to lift the coveted Webb Ellis trophy.
On Saturday they did, after a bruising battle with old foes New Zealand, beating them by just one point.
It is a win that cemented the Boks in the hearts of many South Africans, those who love the game and those to whom it never meant much before.
Images of jubilation shared on social media by people from all walks of life remind us that the Springboks' greatness goes beyond the field.
It is about imagining what is possible and pursuing it wholeheartedly.
They have turned what was once a symbol of segregation to an embodiment of excellence in diversity.
Theirs is a journey of a thousand miles which we hope will inspire generations to come.
But as critics often remind us, the Springboks are not and can never be a unifying force beyond the economic and political injustices of our nation.
Therefore, in this moment of much deserved celebration, we must be mindful that the Springboks are only a demonstration of what can be done when we place the interests of our nation above all else.
Their win is epic and affirms our standing in the global sporting world.
But it is not the magic wand to unify a nation divided by structural inequalities that define every part of our lives.
Nor will it fix the many pressing crises that often rob our youth of opportunities to thrive.
This is the responsibility of a functional government, a business community committed to an inclusive economy and active citizens who demand public accountability.
May this moment of euphoria be a reminder of the responsibility we all have to truly build the nation we deserve.
SOWETAN | Springboks greatness goes beyond the field
