Letters

READER LETTER | ANC is a delinquent party

01 December 2023 - 08:15
The ANC flag. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Once upon a time... quite a few decades ago, the ANC convinced the entire world that they had the moral high ground to rule over SA. Their brand of morality, conveyed by none other than Madiba, impressed even the most cynical among us. A few years into their reign, their actions morphed from saintly morality into moral bankruptcy. It was a tidal wave of grand, immoral behaviour, throughout their government and party structures.

Today, we have been informed that they are financially bankrupt. Clearly a delinquent party, yet they continue to have a political stranglehold over the entire country. Surely those who have supported this party blindly, are questioning their resolve to lead. And so hopefully it will come to pass, that this irresponsible collective of con men and women...will be sent forthwith to the political dungheap, never to be seen or heard from ever again. – Peter Bachtis Benoni 

