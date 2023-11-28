SOWETAN | Mark your cross with care in polls

Various predictive polls point to a drop in the support of the ANC.
ANC leaders will tell you that what may seem to be public sentiment expressed through predictive polls is subjective and does not reflect the views of the majority of voters who have consistently returned it to power.
For many who are fed up with the failures of an ANC government, such predictions represent hope for the kind of change they so desperately seek.
However, too often our electoral considerations are limited to who or what kind of government we do not want but fail to consider what kind of government our nation deserves.
As such, we fail to properly interrogate the validity and practicality of alternative political offerings.
Importantly, we fail to make sober judgments on the credibility and historical behaviour of those who present themselves as viable alternatives.
As a people, we must guard against being swayed by populists' slogans and chants which are meant to be emotive but do not offer tangible solutions to the problems we face.
The bar of persuasion cannot be limited to a spirited articulation of our challenges.
It must go beyond that to demonstrate technical capability, leadership integrity and courage to place the well-being of SA over narrow political interests.
It is safe to say that SA is in the grip of what we often call the political silly season, where election campaigns by parties are in full swing ahead of the polls next year.
Politicians are out and about, vying for your attention and, they hope, your commitment to give them a shot at power come next year.
There is no question that 2024 will arguably be the most important election of our democracy.
This is not because others before having paled in significance, but because we have become acutely aware of the complex nature of our challenges, the impact of corruption and poor governance as well as the commitment it takes to strengthen democracy and its institutions.
Therefore, our reality demands that our electoral choices consider how to navigate our country through the complexity of our challenges, be it those which are self-created or those influenced by global events.
Be it rolling power blackouts, a pressured economy, job losses, violent crime or poor healthcare, the quality of democratic life for many South Africans is steadily deteriorating.
SOWETAN | Register to vote for a better future
