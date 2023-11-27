×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC its own worst enemy

27 November 2023 - 14:02
.File photo.
.File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

So, has it now become the norm for the ruling ANC to always blame everyone for their woes but themselves? Do they think the masses are dumb?

For goodness sake, they’ve been in charge for 30 years, during which they ensured closure of big companies that provided bread and butter for the poor; they can’t maintain infrastructure and they’ve destroyed all SOEs.

I don’t even want to hear any stupid person say anything about RDP houses that crumble like a pack of cards due to poor workmanship and poor quality because we still have strong apartheid four-room houses that one can be proud of, unlike these useless RDPs.

Not a single day goes by without newsof corruption in SA, while the presidentalways lies to us that he’s going to deal with corruption – only to surround himself with corrupt individuals.Any leader who always shifts the blame is weak and doesn’t deserve to lead the country like ours.

Anonymous

READER LETTER | Attack on our leaders is libellous

The press and media are saturated with allegations that certain cabinet ministers demanded a R500m bribe for UIF jobs, from a R5bn contract that was ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Poor economic set-ups play into right wingers' hands

Over decades of political observation in diverse countries, including SA, I saw the political pendulum swinging from left to right – and back again.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Ethics committee needs harsher sanctions

The recommended sanction by parliament’s ethics committee regarding the EFF’s unruly, selfish and ill-disciplined behaviour during this year’s Sona ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct