×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | ANC destroyed country’s two top universities

21 November 2023 - 10:10
The ANC flag. File photo.
The ANC flag. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Two world-renowned universities that enjoyed centuries of academic excellence, fame and international recognition have been reduced to nothingness in just 29 years of democracy.

Many who were proudly in possession of various qualifications from these institutions wonder if there is still any credibility in their achievements. That is the problem with drastic, poorly planned and executed transformation goals leading to the crushing inevitable collapse of everything, and when you look at the people expected to carry out such transformative responsibility, you wonder how anybody could have thought they had the competence to handle such academically and cognitively challenging positions.

Everything the ANC government has touched has collapsed. Today, 10 suspected murderers will appear in court for the ongoing murders at the University of Fort Hare, while the chaos at Unisa continues. What was all this rush to change everything that has ended up killing everything that was good in this country in just 29 years?

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand

READER LETTER | Sadly, history keeps repeating itself in senseless wars

A new wave of hatred and distrust is being created in the Middle East that will reverberate through generations.
Opinion
15 hours ago

READER LETTER | Stop encouraging alcohol

Glossy adverts by liquor chains and retailers are shoved in our faces on a daily basis, as we get closer to the Christmas season.
Opinion
15 hours ago

READER LETTER | Criminals to pounce on stokvel members

We are fast heading towards that time when stokvel members will be receiving their dues for the money they saved during the course of the year.
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | ANC fails promise to take nation to the promised land

During the memorial service of the longest-serving ex-deputy minister of foreign affairs, Aziz Pahad, former president Thabo Mbeki said the “ANC has ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...