In a letter published in the Sowetan this week titled, “Motsepe always a call away to assist”. He is described as a man of integrity and humility and has all the qualities to be a future president of SA. “His humanitarian actions are guided more by values than personal glory.”
I couldn’t agree more; and so, would every South African who knows all about his philanthropic work that covers all aspects of life for many years; helping individuals in need, communities in need, like the R30m he donated during the KZN floods; giving bursaries to deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the list is endless.
Motsepe happens to be our only billionaire whose wealth has benefited and continues to benefit many South Africans, he has done more to improve the lives of many people than any other person has, including the 30-year-old government, for that matter.
But we all know, unless we petition for a change of the constitution, we will never have people like him as our president, and we can never hope for a better and prosperous SA.
We have every reason and every right to call for an amendment to the constitution. We cannot wait any longer. The government, after the 2024 elections must be guided by an amended constitution, which gives voters the right to choose their president, among other important changes.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Motsepe for president of the country
Image: ALON SKUY
In a letter published in the Sowetan this week titled, “Motsepe always a call away to assist”. He is described as a man of integrity and humility and has all the qualities to be a future president of SA. “His humanitarian actions are guided more by values than personal glory.”
I couldn’t agree more; and so, would every South African who knows all about his philanthropic work that covers all aspects of life for many years; helping individuals in need, communities in need, like the R30m he donated during the KZN floods; giving bursaries to deserving students from disadvantaged backgrounds, the list is endless.
Motsepe happens to be our only billionaire whose wealth has benefited and continues to benefit many South Africans, he has done more to improve the lives of many people than any other person has, including the 30-year-old government, for that matter.
But we all know, unless we petition for a change of the constitution, we will never have people like him as our president, and we can never hope for a better and prosperous SA.
We have every reason and every right to call for an amendment to the constitution. We cannot wait any longer. The government, after the 2024 elections must be guided by an amended constitution, which gives voters the right to choose their president, among other important changes.
Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand
READER LETTER | Motsepe always a call away to assist
READER LETTER | Thank you to all frontline workers who serve us well
DAVID MOSOMA | Moral, ethical training may address social ills dogging SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos