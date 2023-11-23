×

READER LETTER | Thank you to all frontline workers who serve us well

23 November 2023 - 09:13
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Yuriy Klochan

As we enter the last month of 2023, let us remember the trauma and heartbreak associated with a turbulent and drama-filled year. Our dedicated community honours all those who answered the call of duty.

Outstanding contributors are the security officers, medical helpers, caregivers who assisted during natural and unnatural events. These dedicated team members whose service to every aspect of humanity personify supreme acts of kindness that will be embedded in our collective memories.

The sheer strength, grit and dedication of our community volunteer workforce is reason enough to honour and rejoice how far we have come in our fight for survival against many tragedies the nation faced this year. The epic story of our struggle to survive was resting on the shoulders of dedicated men and women who gave their all 24 hours per day in a ceaseless battle to keep us safe.

Generations to come will hardly believe that such brave men and women traversed this planet. They will always remain perennial symbols of individual excellence. Courage is in the eyes of the beholder. Their toil, sweat and perspiration will be turned into pearls on the day of divine judgment.

Farouk Araie, Benoni

