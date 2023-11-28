Humanity is very grateful to have such noble son of the soil in Dr Patrice Motsepe who is always a call away to assist those in need. His Motsepe Foundation has an impressive history of contributing financial resources to churches, political parties, education, etc.
Recently, according to a media report, Motsepe pledged R20m to the University of the Witwatersrand to advance innovation, critical domains of water, energy and digitalisation in SA. He’s aware that such areas of research are imperative to inform future industries, knowledge production, food security and SA’s development strategy.
In the past, when SA had a serious threat of drinking water, he donated borehole equipment to various rural communities. And since Motsepe became president of CAF, there is progress of football in Africa, and he represents Africa so well on the world football stage.
READER LETTER | Motsepe always a call away to assist
Hopefully, he’ll inculcate his business acumen at CAF for African football to grow and be much better on and off the field. Almost a decade ago, I was well received by Motsepe’s company executives at his Sandton offices. The visit was an opportunity to present to him a concept that could aid his village Mmakau.
Prior to the visit to his office, I attended the dignified re-burial ceremony of ancient human fossils that was discovered during the construction of a road at Mmakau. And again, I crossed paths with Motsepe in June 2005 during the burial service of the Balobedu tribe’s Rain Queen Makobo Modjadji VI who I was privileged to meet with at her royal homestead.
Hopefully in future when the universe grants us a rare moment, we’ll have a cup of tea to explore an idea that’ll add much-needed economic drive to Mmakau village. Such a man of integrity and humility has all the qualities to be a future president of SA. His humanitarian actions are more guided by values rather than personal glory
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
